KALAMAZOO — In his junior year at Kalamazoo College, Luke Middlebrook is competing at a high level on both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards at the collegiate level.
In late October, Middlebrook was named the college’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Men’s Hornet of the Week. Luke helped the team defeat Illinois Tech by setting personal bests at the time in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.
Middlebrook has consistently been in the top-two finishers in both diving competitions. He placed second in both against Albion College and Calvin University he was second in the 3-meter dive.
Kalamazoo College finished third at the Kalamazoo Quad in early November, but Middlebrook was second in both dive distances.
Kalamazoo College’s last two men’s swim meets were canceled, but the team is scheduled to compete at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29 when it hosts Olivet.
The MIAA Championships begin in mid-February, followed by the NCAA Division III Championships.
Middlebrook graduated in 2019 from Ludington High School and is the son of John and Dr. Margaret Middlebrook.