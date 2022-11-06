MANISTEE — Ludington’s girls swimming team finished as the runner-up Saturday at the Coastal Conference Championship at Manistee’s Paine Aquatic Center.

“It was an exciting meet with many close races. We knew it would be difficult to win the Coastal Conference meet this year, but the team did a great job stepping up to race against some amazing swimmers,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch.

The Orioles did it in style as one school record came tumbling down while also seeing two entries qualify for the MHSAA Division 3 state meet based on their times.

Cora Mahler set the new record in the 100-yard butterfly Saturday as she swam the event in 1:01.80. She snapped the record that was previously held by Rachel Riemer, who set it in 1997. Mahler was second to Traverse City’s Cam Crosby.

Mahler swam a leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that won with a time of 1:45.10. She teamed with Madison Bearup, Erika Hatch and Reese Willis. The quartet also was second in the 200-yard medley relay. Both relays now will be at the state meet.

Bearup won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.15, and she was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:18.27. She previously qualified for those two events at the state meet.

Izzie Lundberg won the diving competition, and she will compete Thursday in a diving regional. She also was third in the 100-yard backstroke.

Kylie Sailor was third in the 500 freestyle. Willis was third in the 50 and 100 frestyle races.

Coach Hatch said there were 23 lifetime best-swims Friday during the preliminary races and another 24 lifetime-best swims on Saturday.

Hatch noted outstanding swims by Grace Higley in the 200 and 500 freestyle; Kaitlin Carlson in the 200 freestyle; Kylie Hatch in the 100 freestyle; and, Maggie Autrey in the 500 freestyle.

“Seniors Erika Hatch, Kaitlin Carlson, and Sofia Vivenzi also had (personal records) on both days,” said Kelley Hatch. “Everyone was really excited when Sofia, who is an exchange student from Italy, and new to the sport, placed top eight in the 100-yard backstroke. Kaitlin Carlson has consistently dropped time in both of her main events over the course of four years. Erika Hatch (swam a personal record) in the 100 breaststroke and will swim on two relays at the state meet in two weeks.”

Kelley Hatch also remarked about the supportive nature of the team.

“They have also consistently supported each other throughout the season, so each individual success was also celebrated by everyone else. Whether it was a state cut, breaking a 30 second in the 50 freestyle, getting to swim on Saturday, or being able to complete both reverse dives, we definitely have a lot to be proud of.”