To me, the high point of turkey hunting will always be the interaction with the birds. Sure, you can stake out a spot where you know they gather and shoot one, but where’s the thrill in that?
It’s about the calling, it’s about fooling the toms for me.
So this is my best advice for tomfoolery.
As I’ve stated in the past, turkeys are not necessarily smart, but they are wary and their senses of sight and hearing rival any animal in North America. One wrong move and you’re busted.
Your best bet to fool one is to sound like a real hen. Lucky for you, real hens sound like clumsy human callers. In fact, the better you get at calling, the less you sound like a real hen.
That leads us to the first rule of turkey calling: Less is more.
For the rest of our rules, read on.
Locating birds
Ideally, you locate your turkeys in the days before you plan to hunt them. If you can figure out where they roost, you can get within earshot of them and try to call them on the morning of your actual hunt.
Patterning their movements is also wise, but not always reliable in the breeding season. Toms and jakes may head off in unexpected directions after a hen they heard while they were in the tree.
Years ago, I had occasion to find out just what tree calls sound like close up. It was archery deer season and I had decided to get in not an hour before shooting light, but two. I had property that was primarily bedding area and I was not having great success, so I wanted to beat the deer back to their beds. I came in extra quiet with no headlamp. I crept in as slowly as I could — like a little kid trying to show a slow-motion scene in a movie.
I was successful. I heard none of the racket that fleeing deer make. It was dead calm and now I just had to climb my ladder stand without letting it clink or clank.
I put my foot on the first rung, and I immediately heard a noise above me. I thought it was some kind of raccoon chitter. Then I heard another. OK, so I had a raccoon in my tree and the neighboring tree. It’s two hours before shooting light and I need to get in the stand. I sat there considering the worst-case scenario of an angry raccoon in my face and decided to head up anyway. Well, by now you’ve probably figured out the comedic ending. It was not raccoons, but turkeys and when I got to the top, the bird in my seat exploded into flight with loud cackling, prompting all the other trees to erupt into flapping and cackling.
So, turkey tree calls are primarily purrs in the dark. They may sound more like a trill of some kind. As the horizon gets light, birds will let out a cluck that breaks up the purrs. So if you can make some clucks or purrs and get answers, you know where your turkeys are and they know where you are.
When the birds leave the tree, they make a fly-down cackle. I’ve heard differing opinions on the fly-down cackle. It’s a complex call that requires a little dexterity to do, but should you do it? I would say no. Because if you’re early, it sounds like something cleared the birds from a tree early, which turkeys will read as a predator. While the birds are in their tree, you should make only light purrs and clucks. They’ll know where you are and those sounds reassure the birds that all is well in your direction.
The only time I will do a fly-down cackle call is if I’m 90 percent sure my birds are gone and I just want to verify that. Sometimes the fly-down cackle will pull a response from otherwise silent birds. I wouldn’t do it until the sun is about to break over the horizon, though.
Active calling
Once you’re sure your birds are on the ground, continue with the clucks and purrs. If you’re getting gobbles from your clucks and purrs, don’t change it! Just keep doing your clucks and purrs and maybe claw at the ground or crunch some leaves if you’re mouth calling and have a free hand.
If you aren’t getting gobble responses, then you can do one — just one — sequence of yelps. With a diaphragm call, you make these by saying “cholk.” My yelp sequence rises in pitch and volume and descends in pitch and volume. It’s best to do a short sequence of maybe five yelps. I will admit that sometimes I like the sound of my own voice too much and I might do seven yelps. There are two advantages to keeping your yelp sequence short — first, you can actually hear the response if you shut up sooner and second, the birds don’t need seven yelps to find you and react, so keep it short.
If you get a gobble response from your yelps, go back to your clucks and purrs. If you don’t hear more gobbles in response to that, it’s OK to do another yelp sequence after five minutes. Five minutes is a really, really long time to be quiet when you’re chasing turkeys, but it’s the best way to succeed, especially in the late season when birds have been called to already. Remember that you can always purr. Purrs are never out of order, never wrong. They reassure the tom that their female quarry is still there and still interested, just not shouting for the whole neighborhood that she’s in the mood.
Closing the deal
If you’ve called to a turkey and got a response, you might just shoot a turkey. You also might not. The ideal situation is the birds come in and see the decoys you have 25 yards in front of you and they attack your decoys with such ferocity that you could stand up, rack a shell, yell “hey turkey!” and still hit them. Usually it’s not quite that way. They may come in and hang up at about 35 or 40 yards and walk back-and-forth gobbling but not coming into range. They may get quiet within 100 yards of you and come in creeping, again hanging up at 35 or 40 yards so you can’t get a great shot at them.
When you have a bird that’s hung up, the biggest urge is to hit them with a yelp sequence and get them gobbling. Don’t do that. Them gobbling doesn’t bring them closer to you, it gives them a better bead on your location and probably doesn’t allay their suspicions.
Instead, keep up with the purrs, especially if they’re with a hen that’s keeping them from coming in. Bob Kuras taught me that when I called in a hen with him coaching me. She brought in two jakes and I was able to end my first season with a bird on the last day of the season. Not a trophy, but still a legal bird.
What calls on what calls
Which calls do I do on which physical calling device? My purrs are mouth-called. I can roll my Rs, so I when do this I basically say the word “purrrrr” with my diaphragm call in my mouth. If you can’t roll your Rs, you can gurgle spit in your throat and produce a similar sound. Yes, gross, but if it helps you make the call, that’s good.
Why do I do my purrs on mouth calls? Easy. I want my hands free. If I need to shoot, both hands are available. If I have a bird being stubborn, I can claw the ground and crumple leaves with one hand while I call and that adds so much realism to your calling that it rarely fails to bring the birds closer.
Can you purr on any call? Absolutely, but I recommend having a partner do that behind you if you can. And remember that bad turkey calling sounds real. So even if your friend fumbles the purr on a box call and the call squeaks, you’re going to be OK. Purrs on a peg-and-slate call sound really good in the right hands, so don’t be afraid to experiment with those. It’s always OK or even advisable to do your purrs with whatever call sounds best to you when the birds are in the tree, though.
To be honest, if I’m close to my birds, I do all my calls with my diaphragm call. Once you start that, it’s hard to switch. If I know my birds are far off or I’m competing with wind noise or farm machinery, I will use a box call or a slate call for my yelp sequences.
As for clucks, you can’t beat the simplicity of clucks with box or slate calls, but again, with birds in close, you need to have your hands on your shotgun. Lacking a buddy to call for you, you can try to learn to cluck on a diaphragm call by making “pick” and “pock” sounds. The “P” in those words isn’t percussive, but just a way to help you quickly release the back-pressure in your mouth, forcing air through the call’s reeds.
I used to get caught up on different brands of calls and different models of calls or materials. Why don’t I anymore? I spent more time listening to real turkeys. They’re not smooth or pretty sounding. Find a call you like, learn to make all the sounds and you’ll find success.