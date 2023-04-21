HART — A three-run third inning powered the Manistee baseball team to a 5-2 non-conference win over in the second game of a doubleheader against Hart on the road Friday afternoon.
Manistee opened the day with a 7-2 victory. Errors hurt Hart in the opener as the Pirates committed seven. Blake Weirich allowed seven runs, but only one was earned, as he allowed three hits.
Ty Schlukebir and Weirich were each 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run for the Pirates. Kyan Clark and Mitchell Slade each had a hit.
The Chippewas got things started with a single run in the first inning in the second game. Manistee extended its lead to 4-0 before the Pirates spoiled the shutout with run in the bottom half.
Both teams scored a run in the fourth, and there was no more scoring after that.
Eli Workman picked up the win on the hill for the Chippewas, throwing the complete six innings and allowing one earned run on four hits. He struck out seven and walked two.
Manistee collected seven hits, with seven players getting one hit apiece. Eli Workman, Ethan Edmondson and Jaret Edmondson drove in one run each.
Ethan Edmondson and Landin Sowa each scored two runs while Jeffery Huber scored one.
Schlukebir took the loss as he pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs to go with five strikeouts.
Carter Ramseyer was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Clark was 2-for-3 with arun. Slade and Eian Sawdy each had a hit. Sawdy had an RBI.
Manistee (4-2) is next scheduled to see action with a road trip to Pine River on Monday. Hart (5-4) hosts Shelby Tuesday in WMC Rivers play.