FRUITPORT — Manistee's boys cross country team finished first in the Division 2 race at the Eagle Invitational hosted by Fruitport Calvary Christian on Tuesday, while the girls took third place.
The Chippewas boys had 28 points, followed by Muskegon Catholic with 46 and Muskegon Oakridge with 62. In the girls race, Muskegon Catholic won with 36 points, Oakridge was a close second with 38, Manistee scored 52 and Ravenna 108.
Caiden Cudney paced the Chippewas, completing the course in 18:42.16 for first place overall. His teammate Jack O'Donnell was second in 18:42.67.
"Our boys did a pretty good job dominating our division," Manistee coach Eric Thuemmel said. "Ten of the top 20 places in our division were Manistee boys, so we showed a lot of depth.
"They ran well. They ran so much faster than they ran last year on the same course, under basically the same conditions. Cecilia Postma had a great time for this early in the season. She looks real strong."
Manistee boys: 1-Caiden Cudney, 18:42.16. 2-Jack O'Donnell, 18:42.67. 11-Jacob Lindeman, 20:16.17. 12-Trevor Adamczak, 20:28.76. 14-Jordan Fink, 21:06.75. 15-Drew Mendians, 21:18.16. 16-Max Miles, 21:20.72. 17-Greyson Hoeflinger, 21:22.76. 23-Seth Thompson, 22:22.34. 28-Adam Fennell, 22:57.07. 32-Alec Lampen, 25:18.30. 34-Dylan Madsen, 26:25.45. 35-Tug Thuemmel, 26:55.53. 36-Vincent Wang, 28:42.00. 37-Darren Guzikowski, 38:33.67.
Manistee girls: 2-Cecilia Postman, 21:38.14. 6-Allie Thomas, 24:04.18. 18-Addy Witkowski, 26:52.63. 21-Annika Haag, 28:20.45. 22-Kennedy Miles, 29:13.41. 24-Annie Reynolds, 29:39.50. 28-Courtney Haag, 30:39.37. 29-Jayna Edmondson, 31:18.90. 30-Helana Beaudrie, 31:37.09.