MANISTEE — The boys and girls teams from Manistee each won their Lakes 8 jamboree races on Tuesday.
Manistee’s top three boy runners finished third, sixth and ninth, With Abdul Ghennewa leading the way followed by Jarod Wright and Elliot Hoeflinger. Luke Herberger also finished in the top ten with a 10th place finish.
Craig Fuller won the race pacing the Orioles with a first place finish, followed by Evan Bennett in fifth and Andrew Talsma in seventh.
For the girls, Olivia Holtgren and Cecilia Postma set the tone with second and third place finishes for the Chippewas, while Allie Thomas finished sixth.
Ludington was paced by Gwen Shamel with a fourth place finish, followed by Annie Kline in eighth, and Olivia Andersen and Mackenzie Keillor finishing 13th and 14th, respectively.
Boys Team Results: Manistee 40, Ludington 41, Western Michigan Christian 47, Muskegon Catholic Central 100.
Ludington Boys: 1-Craig Fuller, 17:58.73, 5-Evan Bennett, 19:25.28, 7-Andrew Talsma, 19:39.10, 11-Evan Walls, 20:12.94, 17-Nevin Slater, 20:54.73, 21-Will Siegert, 21:14.66, 30-Jimmy Strahan, 22:05.68, 32-Curtis Fuller, 22:08.99, 35-Jack Jubar, 22:47.58, 36-Charles Austin, 22:52.15, 37-Hayden Madl, 23:37.64, 39-Aleksander deMorrow, 24:27.36, 47-Aidan Forrester, 30:49.31.
Manistee Boys: 3-Abdul Ghennewa, 19:21.79, 6-Jarod Wright, 19:36.90, 9-Elliot Hoeflinger, 19:43.70,10-Luke Herberger, 19:52.86, 12-Jack O’Donnell, 20:24.77 , 13-Jacob Lindeman, 20:32.87, 15-Trevor Adamczak, 20:41.92, 22-Jordan Fink, 21:26.94, 24-Griffen Antal, 21:29.29, 26-Drew Mendians, 21:48.78, 27-Trent Beaudrie, 21:51.01, 31-Declan McCann, 22:06.70, 33-Austin Benitez, 22:12.88, 38-Seth Thompson, 23:58.74, 40-David Klein, 24:40.32, 42-Tug Thuemmel, 25:29.31, 44-Vincent Wang, 26:17.73, 45-Darren Guzikowski, 26:43.89, 48-Branden Belt, 40:29.40.
Girls Team Results: Manistee 38, Western Michigan Christian 44, Ludington 59, Muskegon Catholic Central 78
Ludington Girls: 4-Gwen Shamel, 22:17.13, 8-Annie Kline, 23:16.76, 13-Olivia Andersen, 23:39.39, 14-Mackenzie Keillor, 23:59.26, 21-Anna Burton, 25:11.02, 25-Emma Klein, 26:13.36, 30-Lindy Murphy, 27:40.33, 37-Rachel Sarto, 30:13.74, 38-Erin Clancy, 30:20.67, 41-Genevieve Lux, 33:51.40.
Manistee Girls: 2-Olivia Holtgren, 21:52.40, 3-Cecilia Postma, 21:57.34, 6-Allie Thomas, 22:59.90, 12-Brynn O’Donnell, 23:30.76, 15-Olivia Smith, 24:01.23, 17-Taylor Murray, 24:42.23, 19-Claire Scott, 25:04.97, 20-Matilda Thoernqvist, 25:08.08, 23-Denise Omeonga, 25:49.16, 31-Addy Witkowski, 27:41.18, 35-Courtney Haag, 29:47.50, 36-Helana Beaudrie, 29:57.39, 39-Sine Jakobsen, 31:18.01.