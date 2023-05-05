LAKE CITY — Three golfers finished in the top five as the Manistee boys golf team swept to a first place finish at the Lake City Invitational on Friday.
Jacob Scharp came through with the best score for the Chippewas, carding a 73 for second overall in the meet as Manistee racked up a team total of 311.
Manistee's nearest challenger was McBain Northern Michigan Christian which came in with a 334 while Reed City brought up the rear with a 360.
Rounding out the Chippewas total were Braydon Sorensen with a 75 and freshman Max Scharp had yet another outstanding round with a 77.
Finishing out the Manistee scoring were Jordan Bladzik with an 86 and Ben Schlaff contributed a 90.
Benzie Central sophomore Christien Westcott was the medalist with a 71.
Team scores: Manistee 311, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 334, Reed City 360, Houghton Lake JV 363, Manton 380, Lake City 380, Grayling 380, Frankfort 385, Kingsley 405, Benzie Central 409, McBain 430, Cadillac 460, Mesick 497