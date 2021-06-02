BOYNE CITY — Manistee's boys golf team saw its season come to a close Wednesday at the MHSAA Division 3 regional at Boyne Resort in Boyne City.
The Chippewas finished 10th out of 15 schools with a score of 408. Big Rapids and Elk Rapids tied for first with each school scoring a 329. The Cardinals edged the Elks on the fifth-golfer tiebreaker. Boyne City was third with a 333.
Manistee's Jacob Scharp led the Chippewas with an 86. Caleb Adamski shot a 103, Mason Adamski scored a 105 and Brayden Sorenson scored a 114.
Cheboygan's P.J. Maybank was the medalist with a 70. Also qualifying for state was Tommy Puetz of Traverse City St. Francis with a 78 and Jack Juarez of West Branch Ogemaw Heights with an 81.