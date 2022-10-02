CADILLAC — Two players scored two goals apiece as the Manistee boys soccer team shut out Cadillac, 6-0, on the road Saturday in a non-conference game on the road for its fifth straight win.

"We left a little bit on the field, but we finished the game with a good result, so I can't complain," said Manistee head coach Brandon Prince.

"Cadillac played tough. Kind of chippy, so for our guys it was balancing what's aggressive and what's late, and things like that. Kind of a head on swivel mentality.

"But, they really settled in. I think the game of soccer, without timeouts, things to really just pull guys back and analyze what they're going through, you have to do it on the fly."

Despite the chaotic nature of the game in the first half, the Chippewas (12-3) managed to put in three goals and establish control.

It was a different game for the Chippewas in the second half, who were more composed and little calmer in their touches and decision making.

Luke Senters and foreign exchange student Rafael Goncalves each scored two goals, while Jacob Scharp and foreign exchange student Henriques Tonili netted one apiece.

Scharp also added two assists, while Senters and foreign exchange student Gres Mandelli contributed one assist each.

Manistee resumes West Michigan Conference play Monday night at home against Oakridge.