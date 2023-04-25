MUSKEGON — Manistee’s boys track team swept a pair of West Michigan Conference Lakes duals Tuesday afternoon, defeating Montague, 102-35, and host Oakridge, 110-26.
The Chippewas’ girls team split its duals, defeating Oakridge, 76.67-53.33, and losing to Montague,
Manistee’s boys won through the depth of the team. The Chippewas recorded just two first-place finishes overall: Christian Schramski running a 11:26.13 in the 3,200-meter and Caius Johns in the discus with a throw of 126 feet, 5 inches.
Picking up second-place finishes were Nick Hornkohl in the 200 (24.68), Johannes Reuting in the 800 (2:14.41), Luke Senters in the 1,600 (5:06.18), Jack O’Donnell in the 3,200 (11:49.61), Nolan Drake in the 110 hurdles (49.77), the 800 relay team of Lander Belaza Arana, Hornkohl, Kanon Petzak and Kaden Kott (1:41.23), the 1,600 relay team of Gres Mandelli, Petzak, Reuting and Senters (3:50.71), the 3,200 relay of O’Donnell, Reuting, Adamczak and Senters (9:07.43), Johns in the shot put (41-0.5) and Damien McEntaffer in the pole vault (10-6).
Third place finishes were achieved by Kott in the 100 (11.91) and high jump (5-4), O’Donnell in the 1,600 (5:09.54), Marcos Gil in the 110 hurdles (20.44), the 400 relay team of Belaza Arana, Hornkohl, Johns and Kott (50.84) and Vincent Wang in the long jump (16-4).
The Chippewas’ girls had 14 first-place finishes. Double winners were by Audrey Huizinga in the 200 (27.54) and 400 (1:03.63) and Cecilia Postma in the 1,600 (5:53.64) and 3,200 (14:21.99).
Also picking up victories were Lacy Zimmerman in the 100 (13.50), Georgia Haag in the 800 (2:50.14), Allison Kelley in the 100 hurdles (20.41), Alayna Edmondson in the 300 hurdles (55.35), Brooke Jankwietz in the shot put (33-10) and Madalyn Wayward in the discus (100-5).
Manistee swept the relays. Winning was the 400 relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Edmondson, McCarthy and Zimmerman (54.86), the 800 relay team of Janis, Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman (1:53.52), the 1,600 relay team of McCarthy, Janis, Huizinga and Postma (4:45.15) and the 3,200 relay team of Haag, Lindsey Gardner, Gabrielle Senters and Postma (11:34.22).
Finishing as runner-up was Zimmerman in the 200 (27.99), Haag in the 3,200 (15;53.74), Kelley in the 110 hurdles (20.41), Wayward in the shot put (32-1), Lindsey Gardner in the high jump (4-8) and Gege Hansen int the pole vault (7-6).
Third place finishers were Haag in the 1,600 (6:02.89), Verda Korzeniewski in the 3,200 (16;49.43), Gardner in the 100 hurdles (20.99), Mollie Brown in the discus (75-10.5) and Janis in the long jump (12-7).