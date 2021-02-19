HAMILTON — Alec Lampen was a top state qualiifer in the 100-yard backstroke as a freshman last year, and he's picked right up where he left off with a state-qualifying time with a win in the same event Tuesday for the Manistee varsity swim team.
Overall, the Chippewas split, losing to Hamilton, 105-77, and beating Holland, 111-72.
Lampen not only swam to an individual first place in Tuesday's meet, but did so in a new school record time of 57.66 seconds. His performance wasn't the only highlight for the Chippewas.
He swam a leg on the 200-yard medley relay team that qualified for the state finals with a time of 1:45.67. Joining him on that relay were Zach Lee, Trevor Adamczak and Griffin Antal.
The Chippewas saw their 400-yard freestyle relay team of Seth Thompson, Dylan Johnson, Ben Sullivan and Adamczak clipped off a 3:27.35 time for second place.
Manistee also collected three other first place finishes, including by Sullivan in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.97) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:13.38) as well as Lee in the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.60).