MANISTEE — Ignoring the cold, which forced the competitors to don stocking caps and thick sweaters, Manistee Catholic's golf team enjoyed locking horns with Western Michigan D League foes Pentwater and Mesick at the Manistee National Golf and Resort on Wednesday.
The Sabers, many of whose athletes are dual sporting this spring, came into the club house with a team score of 199 for the 18-hole round to finish ahead of Pentwater (205) and Mesick (267).
"It was a good match for us," said Sabers head coach Denis Meikle. "We've been having some good rounds here and there, but haven't put it all together.
"Not that today was a culmination of the best golf in the world, but we had a lot of good scores for a cold day on the course. I was proud of the way the guys played through it."
Alex Shriver not only was the low scorer for the Sabers, but he was match medalist with a round of 40. Brendan McComb finished with a 48 which gave him the second best score of the day, while Blake Johnson carded a 50 and Mallory Meikle recorded a 54.
It was the first time this season Catholic was able to field a complete team. Also competing in the match for the Sabers were Henry Hybza who shot a 56 and Mathew Gunia ended his round with a 63. Their scores were not counted in the team score.
Pentwater finished second with a team score of 205. Andrew Kolenda placing second with a 48, third for Alivia Kolenda with a 49, sixth for Hunter Cornelisse with 54 and Nathan Macher with 54.