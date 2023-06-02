BRETHREN — It’s a simple game, really. Hitting, pitching and defense. Get them all going at the same time, and success is sure to follow.
Manistee Catholic’s baseball team couldn’t quite fire on all three Friday in a 7-1 loss to Bear Lake in the MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal at Brethren.
Landon Kequom drew the starting assignment for the Sabers, but was betrayed by some shoddy fielding and mental errors that led to several Lakers runs.
“Early on in the game (we) had a few too many errors,” Sabers coach Dillon Rankin said. “We didn’t come out as strong as we should have.
“With Landon on the mound we expect a lot of strikes, we expect pitching to contact and a few strikeouts mixed in. And I thought we got that for the most part.
“We’ll manufacture runs, and then hopefully we’ll get an inning where we break out and we’ll put up a three or four spot. We’ll do what we do.”
That didn’t happen Friday.
Bear Lake retired the Sabers in order in the top of the first inning, and then jolted them with a three-spot of their own in the bottom half.
A single was followed by a double and the Lakers grabbed an early 1-0 lead. The Lakers’ lead reached 3-0 before the Sabers could get out of the inning.
Manistee Catholic scored its only run with two out in the fourth when Nathaniel Barnett got on with a walk, stole second and reached third. He would later score to make it 5-1.
Lee Pizana, who began the game at first base, was called on to relieve Kequom but the Sabers’ defensive troubles continued and the Lakers put up another run.
“We need to get that kind of dog mentality,” said Rankin. “Like, ‘I’m going to be the guy.’ Not that they didn’t play hard, but sprint, dive ... make a play.
“Sacrifice your body. Take a ball off your chest, dive in the outfield. We’re aggressive in practice, we just have to figure out how to translate that to the game.
“But, I’m still proud of those young guys. I look forward to coaching them next year. They’ll develop. I hope they play some ball in the summer.”