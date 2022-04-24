BRECKENRIDGE — Manistee Catholic's boys track and field team surprised head coach Gabe Wise by finishing second out of eight teams in the Gold Division at the Trent Carter Breckenridge Huskie Invite on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Sabers' shorthanded girls team also pulled off a stunner in taking ninth place overall and fourth in the Gold Division.
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary's boys won the Gold Division with 175 points, while the Sabers finished runnerup with 99.5.
"The boys came out and completely shocked me," said Wise. "I didn't push them, because there were Division 2 teams there. I put guys in their best events, and just wanted to see them get better."
Keeton Capling medaled for the Saber boys in the 100 meters, finishing the race in a personal record time of 12.13. He also medaled in the 200 meters with a time of 24.20.
Other personal records for the Sabers were recorded by Andrew Potter in the 100 with a time of 13.07, Luke Niedzielski in the 800 in a time of 2:25.85 as well as the long jump (15 feet, 1 1/2 inches), Peter Hybza in the 1,600 in 5:23.82, Matthew Gunia in the 1,600 (6:24.21) and Jackson Starchief in the shot put (29-11).
The Saber girls recorded 12 personal records, including Ashley VanAelst (30.20), Brenna Johnson (31.44) and Maddie Gunia (33.22) in the 200 meters. VanAelst also had a personal record in the 300 hurdles (55.51). Maddie Gunia also set a PR in the long jump (11-0 1/2).
Other personal records were set by Holly Riley-Lampinen in the 400 meters (1:15.62), Ada Korzeniewski in the 400 (1:24.56), Korzeniewski in the 800 (3:18.92), as well as Lauren Niedzielski in the 1,600 (6:00.90) and Elizabeth Logan in the 1,600 (6:43.09).
Personal records were also recorded by Kaitlyn Duke (22.73) and Maddy Duke (23.06) in the 100 hurdles, Josie Ziehm (28-0) and Leah Stickney (27-4 1/2) in the shot put.