MARION — Manistee Catholic’s boys track and field team scored the Western Michigan D League championship Tuesday afternoon at Marion, edging the hosts by 11 points.
Pentwater’s boys were third with Mason County Eastern fourth.
Marion’s girls won the WMD championship with Mesick second and Eastern third. Pentwater finished fifth and the Sabers were seventh.
“We were tired,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky of his girls, citing the lack of time away from athletics as many girls also play softball. “Luckily, we don’t have anything until Saturday so we can recover a little bit.”
Eastern’s Kennady Tyler cleared 7 feet, 6 inches, and nearly tied the school record of 8 feet in the pole vault. She won the event. Jordyn Wittlieff finished fifth and Kaela Blais was sixth.
Olivia Wing won the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Wing led three girls to top six finishes in the 800 as she was third. Marta Papa was fourth and Sydney Gage was sixth.
Corinna Hernandez was second in the shot put, and Janessa Alvesteffer finished fifth. Hernandez was third in the discus.
Hillary Howe was third in the long jump, fourth in the 100, fifth in the high jump and sixth in the 200.
Amelia Malburg took fourth in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600. Amelia Stewart was fifth in the 3,200.
Eastern’s 400 relay team of Hernandez, Blais, Miriam Manier and Mara Kaier was fourth. Hernandez, Manier and Kaier ran with Deanna Codman to finish third in the 800 relay. Malburg, Gage, Stewart and Astrid Lundstrom ran to a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay. The team of Malburg, Stewart, Lundstrom and Gage finished fourth in the 3,200 relay.
Pentwater’s Jocelyn Richison won the 100-meter dash, took second in the long jump, was third in the 300 hurdles and she was fourth in the 200.
Emily Schwarz was fourth in the high jump.
Audrey Kieda finished sixth in the 400.
Abby Hughes, Evalena Jeruzal, Anna VanDuinen and Schwarz were fifth in the 400 relay. VanDuinen, Schwarz and Kieda ran with Madelyn Green to finish fourth in the 800 relay. Green, Jeruzal, Schwarz and Kieda were fourth in the 1,600 relay.
Manistee Catholic’s Kaitlyn Duke took fifth in the 300 hurdles. Josie Ziehm was third in the high jump.
The Sabers’ boys were led by Mateo Barnett. Barnett won the 100, 200 and 400 while finishing second to teammate Henry Hybza in the 800. Keeton Capling finished fourth in the 100 and 200. Hybza won the 1,600 while Peter Hybza was fifth, and Henry Hybza was third in the 3,200.
Nick Sturgeon was fourth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.
The Sabers had three place in the top six in the shot put, led by Dean Sturgeon who was third and followed by Eddie Dutkavich (fourth) and Justin Stickney (fifth). Dutkavich was second din the discus with Stickney third.
Keeton Capling ran with Dutkavich, Ryker Capling and Stickney to be third in the 400 relay. The same four runners were third in the 800 relay. Ryker Capling, Peter Hybza, Nick Sturgeon and Dean Sturgeon were third in the 1,600 relay.
Nate Wing was third in the 800 while teammate Neal Stewart was fourth for Mason County Eastern. Eli Shoup finished second in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 3,200 and tied for fourth in the high jump.
David Nash was fifth in the discus and Adelio Hernandez was seventh. Daniel Wolf was sixth in the long jump.
Eastern’s Adelio Hernandez, Jude Mickevich, Donovan Harry and Wolf were sixth in the 400 relay. Clay Shoup, Hernandez, Trevor Stimes and Wolf were fifth in the 800 relay. Raul Hernandez, Neal Stewart, Wing and Stimes won the 1,600 relay. Wing, Nash, Rylie Smith and Clay Shoup won the 3,200 relay.
The Falcons were led by Khole Hofmann as he won both hurdles events. He also finished first in the long jump and took second in the 200. Jack Stoneman won the shot put.
Ethan Wilkinson was sixth in the 110 hurdles, fifth in the 300 hurdles and tied for fourth in the high jump.
Reydyn Hugo took fifth in the 100. Abie VanDuinen was fourth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200.
Lane Rood, Hugo, Eli Powers and Wilkinson were fourth in the 400 relay. Rood and VanDuinen teamed with Mitchel Daniels and James Davis to be fourth in the 800 relay. Davis, Daniels, Powers and Rood were fourth in the 1,600 relay. Pentwater’s team of Davis, Daniels, Powers and VanDuinen were second in the 3,200 relay.