BRETHREN — Overcoming a few mistakes and penalties that snuffed out some potential scoring drives, the Manistee Catholic football team pulled out a 24-14 eight-player Western Michigan D League win over Brethren on the road Friday night.

A couple stalled drives, and some mistakes right before the half kept the Sabers from putting more points on the board, but they still led, 12-6 after the first 24 minutes.

“We were able to figure some things out during the half, and kind of impose our will in the second half,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said.

“Offensively, we played well at times. We definitely could have put up more points if we would have focused more at some times. But the offense overall played well.

“I thought we got back to our balance with Tyler (Hallead) back at quarterback. He made good audibles and calls at the line that kind of put us in better blocking assignments.”

But the defense might have been the showstopper.

The Sabers forced five turnovers, had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles to keep the Bobcats’ offense completely under wraps.

Hallead finished only 2-of-7 passing, but one was turned into an 81-yard scoring play by Lee Pizana and the other gave Hallead 116 yards through the air.

Hallead was the leading rusher with 109 yards on 14 attempts. Nathan Oleniczak ran the ball 20 times and gained 74 yards. Ryker Capling scored a rushing touchdown.

Pizana added an interception return for a score and recovered a fumble and Hallead intercepted a pass. David Kosla had the other fumble recovery.

Eddie Dutkavich paced the defense with 13 tackles, Oleniczak and Capling each had 10 stops while Nick Sturgeon made five and had a sack.

The Sabers (4-3, 2-2 WMD) travel stay on the road, playing Bear Lake in Brethren for another conference game next Friday.