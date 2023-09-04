MESICK — After rallying from a 16-point deficit to the game at half, and then taking the lead in the third quarter Manistee Catholic couldn’t mantain it and dropped a 30-22 decision at Mesick on Friday night.
It was the first West Michigan D League game, and put the Sabers (1-1, 0-1 West Michigan D League) in must win mode the rest of the way if they hope to keep pace with Marion.
“We scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the third quarter, and after that we kind of went into a lull offensively,” said Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski. “We just couldn’t sustain drives.
“But, they had a couple of long drives and were able to punch a couple in back-to-back and ran the clock out.”
Andrew Potter hauled in a 54-yard touchdown reception, Nate Oleniczak scored touchdowns on runs of 33 and one yard.
Tyler Hallead completed 5-of-17 passes for 115 yards. Oleniczak finished with 51 yards rushing.
Defensively the Sabers were led by Ryker Capling with 13 tackles, while Nathaniel Barnett finished with 11 plus a fumble recovery and an interception, Potter had 10 tackles and a forced fumble and Oleniczak had eight stops.
Manistee Catholic is on the road again next week Friday for a conference matchup at Baldwin.