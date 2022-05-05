SHELBY — Manistee Catholic's golf team finished second to North Muskegon at the eight-school Benona Invitational Thursday at Benona Shores Golf Club.
The Sabers scored 327 as the Norsemen won with a 312. Pentwater was third with 332. Ludington's junior varsity team was fifth (348), and Mason County Central was sixth (361).
Manistee Catholic's Brendan McComb was the medalist as he shot a 71, one shot better than North Muskegon's Avery Freeland.
The Sabers' Alex Shriver was fifth with a 79. Also scoring for Manistee Catholic was Mallory Meikle, in a three-way tie for 18th (85), and Matthew Gunia in a three-way tie for 29th (92).
Pentwater was led by Andrew Kolenda, who scored an 81 and finished in a three-way tie for seventh. Hunter Cornelisse was in a five-way tie for 10th (83) with teammate Alivia Kolenda. Nathan Macher was in the tie for 18th (85). Also playing was Mike Carlson (89), Aubriana Foster (107) and Jack Roberts (119)..
Mason County Central was led by Kolden Myer, who took 21st (86). Jayden Perrone was in a two-way tie for 23rd (89). Ryan Budzynski was in a three-way tie for 26th (91). Colton Bourgette (95) rounded out the Spartans' scoring. Wyatt Green (97) and Bryce Thurow (100) also played.
"(Kolden) was right in the medal range with a couple of holes to go. He ended up going bogey-triple bogey," said Central coach Tim Genson. "He needed to go par-bogey. I had my fingers crossed for him.
"The weather was nice, but it was a little chilly," he said. "We bounced back really well from (Wednesday) at Manistee National."
Hart did not have a complete team. The Pirates were led by Benjamin Lipps who was in the tie for 10th (83). Chance Alvesteffer was in a tie for 18th (85). Kohen Porter took 22nd (88).
Reece Ward led Ludington's junior varsity team with an 81, also in the tie for seventh. Jack Johnson was in a three-way tie for 15th (84). Also playing for the Orioles was Levi Laman (90), Luke Hackert (93), Ryan Millspaugh (100) and Ethan Harvey (112).