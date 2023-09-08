BALDWIN — Manistee Catholic’s football team rebounded from last week’s loss to Mesick with a 30-12 victory over Baldwin on the road in the West Michigan D League Friday night.
It improved the Sabers record to 2-1 overall and evened their conference mark at 1-1.
Junior quarterback Tyler Hallead was 3-of-9 passing for 30 yards and added 15 more rushing with a touchdown.
Ryker Capling rushed for 75 yards and two TDs, while Nate Oleniczak led the rushing attack with 111 yards. Nathaniel Barnett added a rushing TD.
Defensively the Sabers were led by Capling who had 11 tackles, two fumble recoveries and intercepted a pass. Barnett made 10 tackles and had an interception. Oleniczak had eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Andrew Pottery had five tackles and a forced fumble. Travis Newenhouse had four tackles and a forced fumble.
“Tyler was a little banged up the second half and we switched a couple guys at quarterback,” said Sabers coach Jake Szymanski. “We ran a little wild cat.
“Ryker and Olie stepped up big when we needed them to and gave us some crucial yards. I thought the defense played very well.
“Baldwin scored on an interception so we have to clean some things up. We came out a little flat again this week. Just youth stuff, but these kids are capable of doing some special things. We just have to figure a way to bring it all together.”
Manistee Catholic is at home next Saturday for a non-conference game with Suttons Bay with a noon kickoff.