MANISTEE — Feeling like it let a win slip away last week against Mesick in the West Michigan D League opener the Manistee Catholic football team is eager to get back on the winning track Friday night in Baldwin in an eight-player game.
One thing is certain, the Sabers (1-1, 0-1 WMD) are coming into the game a little more prepared. The Panthers didn’t play last week after receiving a forfeit from Hale after it dropped its football program, and might be a little bit rusty.
Worse yet, the Panthers suffered a 50-0 shutout at the hands of Wyoming Lee in their season opener two weeks ago. Things went downhill for Baldwin after Lee returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for the first score.
The Panthers just added to their troubles on the ensuing kickoff when they fumbled the return, and Lee quickly capitalized on the turnover for a five-yard run and a 16-0 lead.
One of the bright spots for the Panthers was the play of David Lee, who had two quarterback sacks and recovered a fumble in the first quarter.
For the Sabers recovered from a 16-point deficit and took the lead on Mesick in the third quarter. But they couldn’t hold it and were struck down, 30-22 last week.
“We had a couple penalties on a couple of third downs that gave Mesick a couple first downs, and we had a couple missed assignments,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “Mesick took full advantage of those mistakes, which were youthful mistakes.
“The second and third quarters we were able to get ourselves back in it, and take the lead, but then the fourth quarter came around and we just made a few mistakes that cost us the game.”
But improvement was seen in the performance of quarterback Tyler Hallead, although he failed to hit some open receivers at times when he couldn’t set his feet and make a good throw.
Senior Ryker Capling has stepped up his game, both offensively and defensively. At the moment he leads the Sabers in tackles, helping pick up the slack left after Eddie Dutkavich graduated.
“We just couldn’t get all of our linemen on the same page,” added Szymanski. “We’d have a hard block here or there and a hard run, then somebody would miss a block.
“This week I think is going to be a good test for us. Baldwin has a little bit of size, and they’re a little experienced. The question is going to be how our youth handles that.
“I don’t think they really do anything we haven’t seen, so we should be able to figure that out and it just becomes a matter of execution.”
Szymanski added that the Panthers have some speed offensively, so the Sabers know their challenge is to keep Baldwin’s running backs contained.
It’s perhaps not necessarily a must-win situation for the Sabers at this early juncture of the season, but Szymanski said a win would return them to the path they need to follow to make the playoffs.