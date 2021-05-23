BRETHREN — Manistee Catholic’s Mateo Barnett was a three-time regional runner-up Saturday at the MHSAA Division 4 track and field regional at Brethren.
Barnett isnt’t the only Saber making his way to the MHSAA Division 4 track and field state meet at Hudsonville’s Baldwin Middle School on Saturday, June 5. Two others are heading that way, too, after either finishing as a regional runner-up or meeting the state meet’s additional qualifying standards.
Barnett finished second in the 100-meter dash (11.73), 200 (24.12) and 400 (51.21). Each time he was edged by Maple City Glen Lake’s Finn Hogan.
The Sabers’ Keeton Capling was sixth in the 100 (12.18), edging seventh-place finisher Jaeger Griswold of Ellsworth by five-thousandths of a second. Capling was also sixth in the 200.
Henry Hybza was the regional runner-up in the 3,200 (10:57.03) and took third in the 1,600 (4:48.46). He was just 0.01 seconds off of the second-place runner in the 1,600. However, his time qualified him for the state meet.
Dean Sturgeon was second in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet.
The 400 relay of Keeton Capling, Ryker Capling, Sturgeon and Justin Stickney were fourth (48.96). The Caplings ran with Stickney and Barnettin the 800 relay to finish fifth (1:42.01). Ryker Capling, Peter Hybza, Nick Sturgeon and Eddie Dutkavich were sixth in the 1,600 relay (4:26.01). The 3,200 relay of the Hybzas with Sturgeon and Ryker Capling were third in the 3,200 relay (9:52.10).
Dutkavich finished fourth in the shot put (38-6.5).