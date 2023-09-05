MANISTEE — After settling for a tie score in its last two games, the Manistee boys soccer team finally broke the spell Tuesday night with a 4-2 non-conference win over Cadillac at Mariners Field.
Cadillac didn't get on the board until late in the first half after the Mariners had already taken a 2-0 lead. Manistee had several opportunities to make it more, but failed to get any more and settled for a 2-1 halftime edge.
"They got one in on a set piece, and then after that we kind of just let the game come to us," Mariners head coach Brandon Prince said. "Opportunities opened up, and we had plenty of chances.
"We put some in after that. The key part is finishing with some nice goals. That was good to see. We knew, even after those two ties, opportunities were there we just had to capitalize on those moments. Tonight, they did. I'm proud of the guys tonight."
Jacob Scharp had another multiple goal game for the Mariners with two counters plus an assist to lead the way. Mason Robinson and Jack O'Donnell each added a single goal, and Will Somsel contributed one assist.
Grayson Prince stood tall in goal, finishing with seven saves and added one assist.
"We got some shots from different areas tonight, and our centerbacks had some shots, so we're definitely bringing that attack as a group like we're supposed to," Prince added.
"It'll be exciting when the day comes that they grasp the whole idea of everybody kind of firing on all cylinders. We're going to keep that our M.O."
The Mariners were caught on two more set pieces by the Vikings, which they need to shore up as they approach the West Michigan Conference schedule.
Manistee (4-0-2) was scheduled to open conference play today against Shelby.