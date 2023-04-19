MUSKEGON — Manistee’s golf team dominated the field at the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division jamboree Wednesday with Ludington finishing in a tie for fifth at University Park Golf Course in Muskegon.
The Chippewas scored a 158 as a team, 23 shots better than runner-up Whitehall. Ludington shot a 190, tied with Oakridge.
Manistee’s Brayden Sorenson was the medalist with a 38. The Chippewas’ Jacob Scharp and Jordan Bladzik tied for second with a 39. Fremont’s Killian Prewitt prevented a clean sweep of the top four spots with a 49. Max Scharp shot a 42 to round out Manistee’s score. Ben Schlaff (48) and Mitchell Ziehm (52) also played.
Ludington was led by Nate Wagner, who shot a 45. Reece Ward and Ryan Millspaugh each scored a 48, and the Orioles were rounded out by Alec Rodenbeck with a 49. Also playing for Ludington was Jack Johnson (50) and Trey Forfinski (50).
“All of them benefit from the past week of work we've done to get ready for this event, and they all handled themselves well adjusting to the adverse weather conditions, and the odd bounces that Uni is famous for,” said Ludington coach Sebastian Alvarado. “Discussing their rounds on the way home, everyone knows that they left some shots on the course, and they are eager to get back to work tomorrow and continue improving as the season progresses.
“I am excited to see their determination and drive, and I know that their hard work is going to pay off and as soon as they are feeling more comfortable and confident in their own skills, they will see all the hard work showing on the score cards.”
Ludington travels to Manistee National for another league meet Monday followed by the Ludington Invitational April 28 at Lincoln Hills.