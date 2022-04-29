MANISTEE — Despite being out-hit, the Manistee baseball team rolled up a convincing 15-5 victory over Muskegon Catholic Central in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference at home Thursday.
Donavyn Kirchinger swung a big bat for the Chippewas, driving in five runs.
The Crusaders jumped on the Chippewas for three runs in the top of the first inning, but Manistee came right back with two of its own in the bottom half for a 3-2 score.
MCC pushed across a single run in the top of the second to build its lead to 4-2.
But the Chippewas broke the game open with a 12-run third to leap ahead, 14-4. Two of the runs scored on an error, Caine Weed, Ethan Edmondson and Jeffrey Huber each drew a bases loaded walk.
Adam Workman, who doubled in a run in the fourth, knocked home a run with a single. Jaret Edmondson's bases loaded walk accounted for another while Kirchinger and Tyler Protasiewicz each had RBI singles.
Workman finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Protasiewicz went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Huber started the game on the mound for the Chippewas and threw one inning, allowing three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Ethan Emondson finished the game and threw four innings in relief, giving up two runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts and one walk.