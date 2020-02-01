CHEBOYGAN — It looked for a time as if the Manistee co-op hockey team was on the threshold of making a comeback in the second period of Friday night’s Northern Michigan Hockey League game against Cheboygan.

But, after cutting their deficit to a two-goal margin at 3-1, the Chippewas (2-12) saw the Chiefs shake it off and finished with a 10-2 victory.

The Chiefs took a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period, and seemed to be on track for an early end to the contest because of the eight-goal differential rule.

Up stepped Bear Lake sophomore Bryce Harless, who nailed a power play goal assisted by Saku Routsalainen and Russell Schade which shaved the deficit to 3-1.

Harless put in an even strength goal some time later in the second period, with assists by Routsalainen and Jonah Lundberg. But the Chiefs scored four goals in the period to take a 7-2 lead at the second intermission.

The Chiefs scored three unanswered goals in the third period, raising their total to 10 as opposed to the two for Manistee and bringing an end to the contest with 2:18 remaining in regulation.

Manistee returns to the ice next Saturday as they travel to Midland to face the Tri-Valley Titans with the puck dropping at 5 p.m.