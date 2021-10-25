MANISTEE — He’s 34 and 10 years removed from the last time he laced up his gloves for a competitive boxing match, but Blake Ickes has returned to his roots to shake off the rust in preparation of climbing back in the ring for a special event to help youth boxing which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ickes, a former member of the Manistee Boxing Club, is part of a special event, Last Call @ 61 Boxing, that is being held at the Delta Plex Arena in Walker on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. with all the proceeds going to Blues Gym in Grand Rapids.
The bout will be a four-round exhibition, like all the others on the card.
“I feel good because I have a good foundation of coach (Rich Guillen) here (in Manistee), and in Muskegon,” Ickes said. “As long as I’m in shape, I’ll be ready.
“The key is to make sure I have the conditioning to go those four rounds and not get tired, because the guy I’m fighting ... he’s a Marine, he’s going to be in shape. They know how to work out, they know how to stay in shape, they’re strong.
“I have to be prepared for it, and I think he’s quite a bit younger than me, too, so I have to put in the work here. This should be the hard work, and getting into the ring should be the easy work.”
The main event features Dino “Mad Dog” Newville, 61, a four-time world kickboxing champion, opposing Grand Rapids native Rocky “The Hawaiian Nightmare” Smith, 62, in a four-round exhibition match.
Newville operates Blues Gym, an organization that provides boxing, kickboxing and martial arts training to at-risk youths in West Michigan, and provides spiritual leadership.
Giving back in this way is Ickes’ motivation to climb back into the ring.
“It kept me from being in trouble,” Ickes said. “I remember, gosh, going back years and years ago just constantly getting into fights. I never picked fights, but I’d always find them somehow.
“I remember coming to coach (Guillen) in the middle of the night, and telling him ‘Coach, I need to work out. I need to hit the bag.” That was my release.
“Boxing does that now, like it did back then, for kids. It means the world. I’d rather see kids in the gym, hitting the bags, then on the streets hitting each other.”
Ickes will be fighting on the undercard representing the U.S. Air Force against David Blade Campos of the Marine Corps. Other bouts pit Law Enforcement versus Military Fire Department, and FedEx drivers opposing FedEx drivers, etc.
Ickes admits that he’s starting to feel nervous as the fight draws near, which is only natural after such a long layoff from competition.
“Not scared,” Ickes added. “It’s different to be scared. I think nervous is good, because butterflies means that you know that you have to be ready.
“It’s just the unknown. I don’t know anything about the guy that I’m fighting. I wish I did, so I could prepare in different ways for him. I’m just going to go out there and do what I know how to do, to the best of my ability.”
Once the first punch is thrown, Ickes says the nerves will disappear.
“I feel I’m still young enough now to where I can feel confident in my conditioning as well, and know that I can match whatever he’s bringing,” Ickes added.
Growing up, Ickes fought for both Muskegon and Manistee. He joined the Manistee club when he was 16 and quit at 19 to join the U.S. Air Force in 2006.
He was in the Air Force for six years, and boxed with the service for some time. After he left the Air Force, Ickes stayed out East for another seven years working for the National Security Agency.
About three years ago he moved back to Michigan, eventually landing a job with AmpTech, Inc. doing the same kind of work, constructing circuit boards, he did with the NSA.
“When I was asked if I’d take this (boxing exhibition), I said ‘absolutely,’ and been here in the gym getting ready,” Ickes said. “It’s been a struggle finding work and keeping up, but I just got this job and it’s along the same lines of what I did over at the NSA.
“I’ve been able to translate those skills over and make a decent living now, so I’m thankful for that.”
Because he hasn’t been working that long, Ickes is seeking sponsorships to help defray some of the cost of equipment. He says he will put the company logos on his boxing trunks to advertise their support.
If anyone is interested, Ickes says they can call his cell phone at 1-443-762-9572 or contact his email at ickes08@gmail.com.