GRAND RAPIDS — Manistee’s boys swimming and diving team scored 98 points to finish eighth at the 2022 MHSAA Division 3 state championships held over the weekend at Calvin University’s pool for its best ever finish.
East Grand Rapids won the state title with 272 points, Holland Christian was second with 214 and Spring Lake was third with 191.
Four Chippewas earned All-State recognition and broke six new school records, including Drew Sheffield’s 2013 100-yard butterfly mark.
The Chippewas’ 200-yard medley relay team of Alec Lampen, Drew Mendians, Trevor Adamczak and Seth Thompson finished sixth in 1:38.59.
Adamczak touched the wall 10th in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 55.19 seconds.
Seth Thompson, the only Manistee senior, was 13th in the 100-yard 100-yard freestyle.
Manistee’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Adamczak, Lampen, Thompson and Mendians finished sixth with a time of 1:29.16.
Lampen was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.68. Mendians finished 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.96.
The Manistee 400-yard freestyle relay team of Thompson, Adamczak, Mendians and Lampen finished ninth in a time of 3:19.59.