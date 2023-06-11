EAST LANSING — Manistee’s Jacob Scharp finished 10th overall Saturday to finish the two-day MHSAA Division 3 state golf tournament at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West in Lansing.
Scharp, a junior, had a two-day total of 157 after he scored an 81 on the second day.
Matthew Sokorai won the individual championship with a two-day score of 141, and his teammate Will Preston was the state runner-up with a two-day total of 148. The Cougars won the team state championship with a two-day total 614, 45 shots better than runner-up Lansing Catholic.
Manistee was in second place after the first day of play, but the Chippewas slid back to a tie for seventh place with Jackson Lumen Christi as both schools scored a 673.
Max Scharp, a freshman, scored a two-day total of 170, finishing second to Jacob Scharp. Senior Jordan Bladzik shot a 172 and Junior Brayden Sorenson scored a 178 to round out Manistee’s scoring. Ben Schlaff, a senior, shot a 188.