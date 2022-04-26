MUSKEGON — Manistee won the Oakridge Invitational Tuesday afternoon while Pentwater was third at Stonegate Golf Club.
The Chippewas scored a 347 to win, beating Montague by three shots. Pentwater scored a 357 to finish third. Hart finished seventh with a 382.
Pentwater’s Andrew Kolenda won medalist honors with a 76.
“So proud of how our team played today,” said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda. “With so many breaking 100, it gives great hope for the future of the season when the sun is actually shining.”
Alivia Kolenda scored an 88 to finish in a tie for ninth. Hunter Cornelisse (95) and Mikey Carlson (98) factored into the Falcons’ scoring. Also playing was Nathan Macher (99) and Tyler Douglas (104).
Manistee was led by Brady Johnson, who shot a 83 and was the tournament runner-up. Jacob Scharp was in a tie for fifth with an 86. Jordan Bladzik was in a tie for ninth with an 88. Brayden Sorenson scored a 90. Also playing for the Chippewas was Ben Schlaff (102).
Hart was led by Jake VanderWilk with an 88. Scoring for the Pirates was Kohen Porter (89), Chance Alvesteffer (100) and Benjamin Lipps (105).