MANISTEE — Junior fullback Isaiah Davis scored two touchdowns in the first five minutes, and the Manistee football team went on to crush Shelby, 54-7, in a non-conference game Friday night at Chippewa Field to snap a two-game losing streak.

It was 29-0 for the Chippewas at the end of the first quarter, and they went into the half with a 48-0 cushion. The second half was played with a running clock.

After losing to Ludington, the Chippewas were tasked by coach Troy Bytwork in making certain that loss would not define their season.

“No matter the opponent, we just had to play more physical and do what we do, and we did that tonight,” Bytwork said after the game.

“We’re trying to minimize mistakes, drive for four, drive for five, drive for six yards. When you start to get more physical up front, you’re going to spring those for 20, 30 and 40 yards.

“All of those backs did a heck of a job.”

Davis scored the first touchdown on a 29-yard scamper with barely one minute having elapsed, and the Chippewas just kept rolling.

Manistee (4-3) got its second score on a 31-yard run by Davis, and the defense got into the act when junior Nick Hornkohl tacked on a pick six before taking one in from 17 yards out to make it 29-0 at the close of the first period.

The Chippewas rushed for a total of 407 yards on the night, with Davis gaining 133 yards and the two scores on just seven touches. Kaden Kott had seven carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns, while Kanon Petzak rushed for 91 and two touchdowns.

Defensively the Chippewas were led by Hornkohl with eight tackles, Davis made five tackles and one for loss, Caius Johns had seven tackles.

“When you’re trying to turn the tide a little bit, and get the taste out of your mouth after a bad loss, the thing you don’t want to do is make a bunch of mistakes,” said Bytwork.

“That’s the exact opposite of what we did. We had very few mistakes, and pretty much penalty free for the most part, and we imposed our will.

“I wanted us to impose our will early, and that’s pretty much what we did in the first quarter. That gets the momentum rolling, and gets those good feelings back. That was immensely helpful.”

Manistee is back home next week for a West Michigan Lakes contest with Montague.