BIG RAPIDS — Manistee's girls tennis team lost a dual match to Big Rapids, 6-2 on Thursday afternoon.
Victories for the Chippewas included the No. 2 singles where Laren Bell defeated Sabina Walker of Big Rapids in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
The Chippewas' No. 2 doubles team of Annika Haag and Sarah Huber defeated Lauren Wilcox and Ari Glentz of Big Rapids in three sets 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Raquael Armengot of Manistee lost at No. 1 singles to Addison Mossel in three sets 6-7, 7-6, 6-3; Peyton Bond lost at No. 3 singles to Emily Beemer of Big Rapids, 6-0, 6-0 and Marina Reid lost at No. 4 singles to Brenna Mossel of Big Rapids, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles play Manistee's No. 1 duo of Kennedy Miles and Maygan Vasquez lost to Kara Paquette and Cortney Myers of Big Rapids, 6-4, 6-3; Gracie Shively and Ilianna Tompkins lost at No. 3 doubles to Rebecca Myers and Aliyah Glentz 6-2, 6-0; and Lily Mungia and Kaylee Loper lost to the Big Rapids duo of Avan Schneider and Makenah Reed 6-1, 6-4.