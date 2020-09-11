MANISTEE — It was only the Manistee girls' golf team's second competition of the season, and that combined with the unseasonable cold left the team struggling to get its game in gear Thursday against Montague at the Manistee Golf and Country Club.
The Chippewas finished with a team score of 241, a substantial distance behind the Wildcats who notched a 215 . Emalyn Nelson recorded the Chippewas' low score of 57, followed by Sara Danison with a 58.
Olivia Vasquez, Kendal Waligorski and MacKenzie King each carded a 63.
With a relatively new roster, and the COVID-19 pandemic leaving everyone uncertain just how long the season will last, the Chippewas are struggling to get their game ironed out.