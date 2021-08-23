MANISTEE — It's early in the season, but Manistee girls golf coach Bridget Warnke saw marked improvement from her team in a tight, two-stroke victory over Montague at Manistee on Monday afternoon.
The teams got a break from the heat and humidity, if only slightly, and the Chippewas came through by shooting a 221 over the nine holes played while Montague finished with a 223.
"Saw some improvement for some since the last match," Warnke said. "A couple had a little bit of a rougher day. Kendal Waligorski got new grips on her clubs, and I think she has to adjust to them.
"Other than that, things seem to be moving along pretty good, and I'm happy with how we're doing so far."
Leading the way for Manistee were Sara Danison with a 51, followed by Olivia Vasquez with a 53, Kendal Waligorski with a 58 and MacKenzie King with a 59. Not factoring into the team score were Emalyn Nelson with a 61 and Sarah Huber with a 63.