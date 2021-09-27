MANISTEE — Competing in a triangular with Fremont and Whitehall at the Manistee Country Club Monday afternoon, the Manistee girls golf team were bested by Fremont and defeated Whitehall.
“Some of our scores were decent, some there’s a little bit to work on,” Manistee coach Bridget Warnke said. “It’s hard on us right now because we were in Ludington on Friday for an invitational, and then we have matches Monday and Wednesday this week.
“With homecoming, and regionals, I can feel some frustration on the course with the girls and what they need to work on, and they just haven’t had time to work on it.
“I’m going to rotate the girls around this week, so maybe they can get some individual practice in on their own before regionals. The girls have a lot going on.”
Fremont had a team score of 195, the Chippewas came in with a 218 and Whitehall carded a 242.
Kendal Waligorski had the low score for Manistee with a 50, followed by Sarah Danison with a 54, Olivia Vasquez shot a 56 and Sarah Huber rounded out the team scoring with a 58.
“Golf is such a mental game, and I think for a lot of them school is getting a little bit tougher,” Warnke said. “They’re just busy and a Monday match is kind of hard on us, too.
“But, I’m happy with the way the girls have progressed over the season. I’m going to have to have a conversation with them about focusing for regionals coming up and keep plugging away at trying to cut those strokes. I can’t complain, they’re doing well.”