MANISTEE — Defense played a huge role in the Manistee girls soccer team’s 3-0 shutout of visiting Shelby in a West Michigan Conference game Monday at Chippewa Field.
The Chippewas have now won two straight after suffering its first loss of the season, and remains in the hunt for a conference championship.
It was also the Chippewas’ second straight shutout, and third on the season in six games.
“Our defense just executed the game plan really well,” said Manistee coach Kathy Smith. “We had a few things that we talked about, and they just played really well as a unit, turning back several waves of attacks.
“The midfields played with a lot of composure tonight. They were finding good angles and good passes. Our forwards did a really nice job of playing underneath the defenders, and looking for those dropped passes.”
Kate Somsel opened the scoring in the first half, getting a nice placement on a free kick from about 20 yards out and dropped the shot in the goal to make it 1-0 for Manistee at the break.
The Chippewas tallied two more goals in the second half, the first coming when Jayna Edmondson dropped a nice pass to Emily Raebler who made the shot from outside the box.
A little bit later, Raebler received a pass from Allison Kelley and sent a through ball to Emondson who punched the ball in for the final tally.
Manistee (5-1-0, 2-1 WMC) travels to Ludington for another conference game Wednesday.