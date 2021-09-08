CADILLAC — Manistee's girls swimming and diving team hit the road for a meet with Cadillac on Tuesday night, coming away with a 101-60 loss.
The Chippewas had three individual first places. Solana Postma touched the wall ahead of the rest in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:25.93. Kendal Waligorski finished first in the diving and Loura Eix won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:28.35.
First places also were recorded for Manistee in the 200-yard freestyle relay where Loura Eix, Tatum Jensen, Lauren Mezeske and Postma combined for a time of 1:57.94 and the 400-yard freestyle relay as Annika Arendt, Jensen, Mezeske and Postma clocked a combined time of 4:35.24.
200-yard medley relay: 2-Lauren Mezeske, Loura Eix, Annika Arendt, Tatum Jensen, 2:19.49).
200 freestyle: 1-Solana Postma, 2:25.93.
50 freestyle: 3-Eix, 29.63.
Diving: 1-Kendal Waligorski, 165.25.
100 freestyle: 1-Mezeske, 1:01.01. 2-Postma, 1:05.29.
500 freestyle: 1-Arendt, 6:34.43.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Eix, Jensen, Mezeske, Postma, 1:57.94.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Arendt, Jensen, Mezeske, Postma, 4:35.24.