MANISTEE — Manistee's girls tennis team hosted Fremont in a non-conference match Friday afternoon and lost a 5-3 decision.
The Chippewas won two out of the four singles flights, and the No. 1 doubles flight for their points.
Raquel Armengot Ortega picked up a win at No. 1 singles, defeating Flor Romero, 6-0, 6-1 while Lauren Bell won the No. 2 singles flight over Lena Hudson, 6-4, 6-1.
Also winning was the No. 1 doubles team of Kennedy Miles and Megan Vasquez turned back Dani Vincent and Lauren Adsmond in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.
Lily Mungia lost the No. 3 singles flight to Aubrey Holmes, 1-6, 0-6. Emily Haiss was defeated by Sydney Moon at No. 4 singles 1-6, 1-6.
Peyton Bond and Marina Reid of Manistee lost to Grace Heft and Naylan Matthews at No. 2 doubles, 0-6, 3-6.
Gracie Shively and Iliana Thompkins of Manistee lost to Lorelei Davis and Hannah Moore at No. 3 doubles 0-6, 5-,7 while Ruthie Jados and Kateri Ceplina of Manistee lost to Rylee Wright and Madeline Rottman at No. 4 singles, 0-6, 0-6.