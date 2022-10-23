CADILLAC — Manistee’s girls cross country team finished third at the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions hosted by Cadillac Saturday at Veterans Serving Veterans Park in Cadillac.

The Chippewas scored 102 points, finishing 26 points behind Kingsley. Cadillac won with 38 points.

The Vikings swept the top honors, winning the boys race. Manistee was fifth, edged by two points by Kingsley.

Manistee’s Cecilia Postma won the girls race with a time of 19 minutes, 29.90 seconds. She defeated the field by nearly 13 seconds.

Manistee’s top boys finisher was Jack O’Donnell, who was fifth.

The Chippewas race again Friday at the MHSAA Division 3 regional at Remus Chippewa Hills.

Boys team results: Cadillac 48, Manton 97, Lake City 99, Kingsley 103, Manistee 105, Bear Lake-Onekama 144, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 161, LeRoy Pine River 202, Beal City 203, Maple City Glen Lake 221.

Manistee boys: 5-Jack O’Donnell, 17:27.62. 16-Luke Senters, 18:01.52. 26-Kaden Worch, 18:51.97. 29-Ethan Edmondson, 19:23.01. 34-Benjamin Celina, 19:32.34. 50-Tug Thuemmel, 20:48.27. 51-Ajae Gouker, 20:54.56. 64-Austin Benitez, 22:08.84.

Girls team results: Cadillac 38, Kingsley 76, Manistee 102, Manton 131, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 143, Beal City 152, LeRoy Pine River 152, Lake City 169, Bear Lake-Onekama 227.

Manistee girls: 1-Ceclia Postma, 19:29.90. 12-Georgia Haag, 21:45.59. 28-Alayna Edmondson, 23:08.10. 29-Magdalena Herberger, 23:08.31. 34-Kate Somsel, 23:27.60. 37-Claire Scott, 23:34.92. 56-Abbie Robinson, 24:41.73. 74-Evelyn Koller, 27:34.51. 80-Clear Wang, 28:51.25. 83-Bianca Racito, 31:53.15.