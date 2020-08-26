FRUITPORT — Freshman Celia Postma led the Manistee girls cross country team's perfect finish in the opening competition of the season Monday afternoon at Fruitport Calvary Christian.
The Chippewas recorded a perfect score of 15 to wind up ahead of the small three-team field which included Ravenna as well as Muskegon Oakridge. In the boys' race Manistee scored 20 points for first place.
Postma finished the course in 23 minutes, 27.99 seconds. Also for the girls Allie Thomas was seventh (25:17.21) and Olivia Smith came in ninth (25:28.21).
For the boys, it was freshman Luke Smith setting the pace with second place (19:52.34). Another freshman, Jack O'Donnell, was sixth (20:44.53), followed by freshman Abdul Ghennewa ninth (21:38.18) and sophomore Jacob Lindeman was 11th (22:06.80).