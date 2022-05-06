LAKE CITY — Manistee's golf team finished fourth at the Lake City Invitational on Friday, coming into the clubhouse with a round of 378.
Reed City won the meet scoring a 339, while McBain Northern Michigan Christian trailed the Coyotes with a 367 and McBain finished third with 392.
Braydon Sorenson finished second overall with a 80, while Jordan Bladzik was sixth with a 89 and Brady Johnson recorded a 97 for 24th place.
Mitchell Ziehm and Landon Blank tied with a 112 and Grayson Prince finished with a 113.