MANISTEE — On a warm and breezy day the Manistee golf team registered a 184-240 victory over Lake City at the Manistee National on Monday afternoon.
"We tried a new strategy, breaking it down into three-hole matches," said Manistee coach Mike Swanson. "It seemed to improve our thinking. The greens were fast and dried out."
The Chippewas had the meet medalist as Jacob Scharp carded 43. Also shooting a 43 was Braydon Sorenson.
Jordan Bladzik finished with a 48, Landon Blank carded a 50, Will Somsel a 73 and Hogan Miller a 74.