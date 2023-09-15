MUSKEGON — Ranked sixth in the latest high school football poll, the Manistee football team kept its record spotless with a 38-12 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over Orchard View in Muskegon.
The Mariners fell behind, 12-8 at the end of the first half and didn’t take control of the game until the fourth quarter against a Cardinal team that is much improved.
Orchard View actually onside kicked to start the second half and got the ball, putting the Mariners on defense when they had anticipated having possession.
“We got them on a fourth down stop, and then we scored 30 unanswered from there,” said Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork.
Manistee uncharacteristically turned the ball over a couple times in the first half and couldn’t get their offense, which had been so dominating early this season, meshing at all.
Keeping the ball on the ground, and getting great success with it in the first half, the Cardinals limited the Mariners to a paltry 12 plays in the first 24 minutes.
But the Mariners had a chance to score right before the half when quarterback Dayvion Neal-Berry threw a long pass downfield. Unfortunately, the Cardinals pushed the receiver out of bounds at the 1-yard line as time expired.
“So, between two turnovers and that… I wouldn’t say we were reeling, but we had to gather ourselves,” Bytwork added. “We can take a ton from a game like this.
“We’ve been road warriors the last two weeks. Orchard View is always a tough game. It doesn’t matter their record, or where we’re playing, they always play us tough.”
Kaden Kott rushed for 147 yards and scored two touchdowns on just seven carries, Nick Hornkohl also scored a rushing touchdown and gained 34 yards on seven tries and Trevor Haag scored.
Kanon Petzak caught a 28-yard scoring strike from quarterback Dayvion Neal-Berry and Matthew Thius had one reception for 48 yards.
Caius Johns led the defense with 15 tackles and 2 1/5 sacks. Braydon Sorenson made 10 tackles and Landin Sowa finished with nine stops, one sack and one tackle for loss.
A pair of undefeated teams will meet next Friday when the Mariners host Whitehall. Both are 4-0 overall. Manistee is 2-0 in the WMC Lakes, while the Vikings are 1-0.
Whitehall shut out Montague, 35-0, Friday night.