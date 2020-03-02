VICTORY TWP. — Playing on its home ice didn’t prove to be the magic touch Manistee’s co-op hockey team hope for when it skated against Mona Shores in a regional semifinal matchup Saturday night at West Shore Community Ice Arena.
The Chippewas (4-21) might just have needed to wave a magic wand over the rink to slow down the Sailors (18-8), who came into the game with a six-game winning streak.
It took the Sailors just 16 seconds to score, and the Chippewas trailed, 4-0, before they finally were able to settle down and start playing hockey. But the Sailors kept up the scoring blitz and finished with a 14-0 mercy win to move on to Wednesday’s regional final against Traverse City Central.
