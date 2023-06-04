MUSKEGON — A 4-1 loss to the Muskegon Clippers on Sunday dropped the Manistee Saints to 2-5 on the season. The Saints split a doubleheader Saturday, defeating the Portland Rockets, 8-2, and losing to the Battle Creek Merchants, 6-5 in Battle Creek.
Sunday's game was tied, 1-1 when the Clippers scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win it.
It was a real pitcher's duel, with Marty McDonald and Alex Schmitt giving the Saints quality innings on the mound.
McDonald scattered three hits and one run over five innings, striking out three. Schmitt entered the game in relief and pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing three runs on five hits with two strike outs, before Owen Graves retired the last batter.
Lucas Weinert paced the Saints at the plate, going 3-for-4. Designated hitter Stephen Weinert had the only other hit for the Saints, and scored the only run.
In the first game Saturday, the Saints built a 4-1 lead after four innings and then broke the game open with a four-spot in the bottom of the sixth.
The Saints collected nine hits, with Schmitt leading the way, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs while Kyle Weiler also had two hits and drove in one run. Stephen Weinert had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored.
Also getting hits were Tommy Reid, Luke Linder who had two runs scored and Will Chye (Scottville) who also had one run scored.
Righthander Jack Hitchens benefited from the 8-hit attack and picked up the win for the Saints. He worked five innings and gave up one run on six hits and just one walk while striking out six.
Wyatt Crawford, a recent graduate of Mason County Eastern, threw two innings of relief and allowed one run on two hits with no walks.
In the nightcap the Saints came back from a 5-1 deficit to knot the score, 5-5 in the top of the seventh inning only to see the Merchants score an unearned run in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
Reid had two hits and two runs scored to lead the Saints. Stephen Weinert had one hit with one RBI and a run scored, Linder also contributed a hit and scored one run and Chye had one hit.
Kyle Gorski took the loss for the Saints, throwing the last two innings and giving up just one hit and no earned runs. Dylan Bates pitched the first five innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out five.
The Saints home opener is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 against the South Bend Royals in a three-game series featuring a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. and a single nine-inning game on Sunday also at 1 p.m.