MIDLAND — Manistee’s co-op hockey team was still in the game early in the second period trailing by only one goal, but the roof fell in on the Chippewas thereafter and they eventually lost, 9-1 to the Tri-Valley Titans at Midland on Saturday night.

The Titans (8-10), made up of players from Saginaw Swan Valley, Hemlock, Midland Bullock Creek and Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, mounted a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

But the Chippewas (2-13) sliced the deficit to one, 2-1, when senior co-captain Jake Lamm scored unassisted at 12:18 of the second period.

