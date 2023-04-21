\MANISTEE — One day after a 7-0 shutout loss at Fremont in a makeup game, the Manistee girls soccer team turned around and blanked visting Reed City, 1-0, at Chippewa Field Friday.
The loss to Fremont was the first for Manistee after a 4-0 start, and ended its two-game winning streak in the West Michigan Conference.
Fremont exposed some of the Chippewas’ weaknesses and emphasized the need to keep improving with a team that is still finding its footing.
After putting up some impressive offensive numbers in their first couple of games the Chippewas have seen their goal production slip.
But, despite that slowdown in offense the Chippewas have managed to hold their opponents down defensively and picked up a couple of wins.
Such was the case Friday afternoon when, under sunny skies and much warmer temps, the Chippewas put in a first-half goal and made it stand up the rest of the way.
“We feel good about coming back and showing some grit and energy,” Manistee coach Kathy Smith said. “The first half we just possessed just really, really well.
“We did have the wind, but we found so many good combinations and making runs without the ball. Our midfield did a fantastic job of finding combinations, and finding players on the run.
“I give credit to our midfielders in possessing in that final third, and also to Reed City’s defense because they really held tight until we were able to score.”
Jayna Edmondson was on the end of a kick from Abby Robinson, following her rebound after her first shot hit the near post and capitalized for the score.
The score came inside the 15-minute mark of the first half, but the Chippewas shined on defense as well in keeping the Coyotes in check.
Sophomore goalkeeper Piper Eskridge finished the game with 11 saves, restoring her self-confidence after giving up seven to the Packers.
“Our defense did a good job of the decision making of when to step to the ball and when to contain,” Smith said. “That was something we talked about after last night, and they really made some good adjustments.
“(Eskridge) did a good job coming out, communicating with the defense. The wind was a little tricky tonight. There were some high ones that were kind of hard to figure out.”
Manistee had one other good scoring opportunity go awry when the shot clanged off the cross bar after a nice passing combination moved the ball into scoring position.
The Chippewas (5-1) are at home again Monday night when they resume conference action against Shelby.