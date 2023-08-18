SUTTONS BAY — Four different players scored a goal and the Manistee soccer team got the new season off to a flying start with a 4-3 victory over Suttons Bay on the road Friday.
The game went back and forth as both teams battled first-game jitters, especially with each starting new players who need to get familiar playing together. Manistee led, 2-1, at halftime.
Jacob Scharp and Luke Smith each contributed a goal and one assist. Also scoring goals for the Mariners were Miles Joseph and Luke Senters.
“We had plenty of opportunities,” Mariners coach Brandon Prince said. “We created pretty well. Just getting some newer players involved in getting their timing down.
“But, it was good to see. Defense we have some things to work on. All three goals they scored were avoilable, so we’ll talk about that.”
Grayson Prince finished with seven saves, including a couple crucial saves. At one point a deflection almost snuck in but Prince got his hand on it before it did.
Manistee has to make its adjustments on the fly since the Mariners turn right around today and host the Kalkaska Blue Blazers at noon.