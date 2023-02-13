MANISTEE — It’s official, at the end of the school year the name “Chippewas” will be no more after a 93-year run that began in 1930, and be replaced by “Mariners.”
The Mariners name “honors both the heritage and modern day of the community built around a deep-water shipping port,” according to a statement on the MAPS website.
It continued, “Mariners are a symbol of perseverance throughout the centuries. Mariners invoke ideals of hard work, loyalty and respect. As Manistee Mariners, together we navigate our course focused on a vibrant future.”
By definition, mariners are sailors who “ensure that a vessel gets safely to its destination.”
The decision to begin conversations about changing the mascot name were initiated since it has become apparent that many feel indigenous mascots are considered derogatory and harmful to Native American people.
Members of the Student Success Committee and MAPS board members met to started conversations, and also heard feedback from members of the Community.
“We started talking about this late summer, early fall,” MAPS superintendent Ronald Stoneman said. “I think we were looking at a process starting in the fall, involved some education for us and the board related to the impact of the name.
“We heard from some indigenous people, not local, but from across Michigan, so we had a strong understanding of the situation with the name.”
Among the organizations that make regular visits to communities and school districts to make them aware of the reasons behind changing the mascot names are the National Congress of American Indians and the United Tribes of Michigan, whose reports indicate such mascots perpetuates a stereotype of indegenous culture that “does not reflect divesity, but instead presents imagery that is primitive and warlke.”
In addition, statistics compiled by the Michigan High School Athletic Association show that since 2019 the total of high schools using the indegenous mascots had decreased by 27 from 44.
Now that the new mascot has been approved by a 6-0 vote of the school board, steps need to be taken to replace everything with the old emblem with the new moniker.
“It’ll be a process over time to fully move to the Mariner mascot,” Stoneman said. “I think all of our signage will be considered, and we will have limited resources, so on a continuous basis we’ll be looking a these things, and prioritizing them as we move forward.”
The biggest project, of course, will be eliminating the old name from the gymnasium … especially on the floor itself.
“We just approved this recently, but we have been putting some thought into that,” said Stoneman. “Scheduling for such work, you have to think about that now for summertime work.
“We have a floor person that we have been using historically, and we’ve been in communication. Of course, we’ll be seeking some bids and seeing where this work could take place”
Stoneman added that they haven’t yet had anyone visit the school to look at the gym and see what work needs to be done.
To help offset the cost of all the changes that will be necessary, grant funding available for mascot retirement is being sought.