MANISTEE — Caius Johns and Nolan Dalke were double winners for the boys, while Lacey Zimmerman, Cecilia Postma and Madalyn Wayward each earned two first place finishes Tuesday afternoon as Manistee’s girls and boys track teams swept Manton in a non-conference dual meet at the Manistee Community Track.
While the girls won handily, 79-58, the boys just edged out the Rangers, 68.5-67.5, in the first dual of the season. Manistee opened with the Early Bird meet.
“I saw some good things today,” Manistee coach Eric Thuemmel said. “It’s early. We’re still conditioning kids, (and) trying them in different events. I was happy with some positive results.
“We saw some improvements. We had some exciting races. Manton is a good team, well-coached and nice kids. We’ll see them again at regionals. It was good to compete with them.”
Zimmerman won the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.62 seconds and beat the field in the 200 with a time of 27.82 seconds. She also ran a leg on two winning relay teams, the 400 (Ashtyn Janis, Alayna Edmondson and Libby McCarthy, 54.40) and the 800 (Janis, Audrey Huizinga and McCarthy in 1:53.96).
Postma, the Chippewas’ distance specialist, was first in both the 800 meters with a time of 5:41.36 and the 3200 meters finishing in 12:43.23.
Wayward made her presence felt in the throws for Manistee. She uncorked a throw of 30 feet, 6 inches to win the shot put and reached a personal record distance of 99-10 for a personal record in the discus.
Huizigna picked up a first in the 400 where she turned in a time of 1:06.36. Lindsey Gardner won the 100 hurdles in 20.13 seconds for a personal record, while Edmondson hit the tape ahead of the field in the 300 hurdles with a personal record time of 53.35 seconds.
McCarthy, Janis, Postma and Huizinga combined for a winning time of 4:39.77 in the 1,600 relay. McCarthy went 4-10 for first in the high jump.
On the boys’ side, Johns was tops in the throws for the Chippewas, winning the shot with a heave of 42 feet even for a personal record, and took the discus another personal record with a throw of 129-4. Damien McEntaffer won the pole vault with a height of 10 feet.
Nolan Dalke was first in the 110 hurdles with a personal record time of 19.26 seconds and won the 300 hurdles in 46.87 seconds. Luke Senters earned first place in the 3,200 with a personal record time of 11:27.45 and Kaden Kott was first in the 100 dash in 12.25 seconds.
Manistee also won the 800 relay with Rafael Goncalves, Nick Hornkohl, Kanon Petzak and Kaden Kott combining for a 1:41.06 and the 3,200 relay run by Jack O’Donnell, Johannes Reuting, Trevor Adamczak and Senters in 9:29.43.
“We have a long season to go, but I’m glad some kids got to try some new events,” Thuemmel said. “It looks we have some steady improvers, and we’re getting an idea of who to put in what events, too.
“There’s always a stiff breeze at our place for the 100, (and) no one ever sets any records there. But, I think they did it alright. We weren’t concerned about the team scores. We just wanted to be competitive.”
Manistee next competes at the Fruitport Invitational on Friday.