MANISTEE — "We just wanted to get in the pool and have a meet," Manistee boys swimming and diving coach Corey Van Fleet said.
The Chippewas hosted the season opener at the Paine Aquatic Center in Manistee on Thursday and came away with a satisfying victory over visiting Fremont.
It's been a study in patience for the Chippewas, who had to sit out a 14-day quarantine because of COVID-19 during which they couldn't even do any training, so making their debut at home with a win was reason to smile for a change.
"I think we had to get some of the jitters out tonight," Van Fleet said. "But, we still swam pretty good.
"We had a lot of career-best swims, and a lot of others that were right there. The kids were tickled to get a meet in."
Seth Thompson was the leader in the pool, registering a pair of individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:57.62 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.10 seconds.
Others taking first places for the Chippewas included Griffin Antal in the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.86), Ben Sullivan in the 50-yard freestyle (23.92), Alec Lampen in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.24) and Trevor Adamczak in the 500-yard freestyle (5:18.41).
Manistee also won all three relay events.